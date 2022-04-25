Purchasing power, the economy, the environment and education are some of the pending issues that came to the public scene just after the re-election of Emmanuel Macron was announced. Some points that a large part of French society considers pending and that will mark his new five-year term. This will be full of challenges that will begin with the legislative elections and will end with a balance of his ten years in power that will condition the future of his party, ‘the Republic on the Move’.

Who once presented himself as a novel candidate now faces a new presidential term. After a five-year period marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, social unrest and the war in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron returns to the Elysée Palace with multiple pending challenges.

This Sunday’s elections show that this new period will probably be even more challenging than the previous one, with a country divided between voters of the radical left and the extreme right that achieved the best result in its history, with 42% of the votes.

In addition, Macron will have to face boiling social discontent that has already conditioned his first term. But this time he is exacerbated in a context of rising prices and a lack of political representation that especially affects youth. We present what the main challenges will be in the new five-year term of Emmanuel Macron.

Purchasing power, a daily demand

A minimum salary with which it costs to reach the end of the month. The request for the recovery of purchasing power marked the presidential campaign and now constitutes one of the urgent demands that Emmanuel Macron will face.

His rival, the far-right Marine Le Pen took it as a flag and assured that it would improve the situation of the “pockets” of the French. Now in power, the re-elected president will have to show that he too can take charge of the problems that directly affect the daily life of citizens.

Purchasing power was one of the most notorious demands during the presidential campaign and now it must be addressed by Emmanuel Macron. © Stephane Mahe/Reuters

“Although the French consider Macron much more presidential than Marine Le Pen, they consider her closer to the people and capable of solving their daily problems. I believe that the problem of purchasing power will be a big issue on which Macron has to propose a policy that, for the moment, he is slow to announce,” says Eugénie Richard, an expert analyst in international relations.

However, Macron has been reluctant to propose substantive measures in this regard. As Ayimeric Durez, a professor of international relations, affirms, he “did not make big proposals because he said that a lot of aid had already been offered at the time of the pandemic.”

At the same time, the purchasing power, he assures, will be linked to the decisions made by the European Union on the blockade of Russian oil and gas, which has direct consequences for French citizens.

Some measures have already been announced, such as an incentive for companies to deliver bonuses to workers and an increase in the minimum wage. But it remains to be seen if these are enough to alleviate the situation worsened by the rise in prices.

The economy: inflation and instability

Macron is between two fronts. So says Eleonore Caroit, a lawyer specializing in international relations. “On the one hand, he has to allow prices to fall, but at the same time he has to take into account a geopolitical reality that is very complicated,” she says.

This scenario divided between taking care of the interests of the French and going hand in hand with the European measures that he defends will mark his new presidential term in economic terms.

A panorama to which inflation is added, which as Richard says “is something that has not really been seen in France.”

At the same time, the policy called by Macron as “whatever it takes” to deal with the pandemic, as the internationalist exposes, has left the country a large debt.

The president, however, has one thing going for him: the low unemployment rate. This fell to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a level he had not achieved since 2008. Macron promised that he would work for full employment in France.

Ecology: a theme to attract the electorate of the left

Perhaps there is no issue closer to the left than the environment on Emmanuel Macron’s show. One of his proposals that came to the fore even more after the first presidential round with the aim of whispering in the ear of the electorate of the French Unsubmissive candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

An objective that must be pursued not in the campaign but within the Elysée Palace itself.

Macron has been criticized for his rhetorical use on environmental issues. Photo from April 16, 2022. © Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Thus, a first step to achieve it could be in the appointment of its prime minister. “Macron has promised that he would be an environmentalist, ecology is going to be at the center of his mandate, he has no other chance”, says Richard.

In that sense, the president has promoted nuclear energy, at the same time that he will seek to develop wind and solar energy. For some experts, Macron must go further.

“You have to have the courage and political courage to make a program that is not necessarily going to be popular, that is going to be used by slightly populist politicians but that everyone’s future depends on it,” Caroit says.

In addition, as Durez shows, he should be active on environmental issues because “he did not keep his promises during his five-year term” and he is “accused of rhetoric on this issue.”

The discontent of the educational sector: what can Macron do?

Many were the times that French teachers came out to express their discontent with Macron’s policies in the streets. Educators spoke of being fed up and criticized having been relegated during his term.

Now the president will have to face this “divorce” with the country’s teachers.

Teachers’ revolts marked Emmanuel Macron’s first term in office. They demanded reopening measures at one of the worst peaks of the pandemic. © Michel Euler / AP

“Educators are traditionally left-wing voters, Macron has also totally lost them, he has promised much more budget for education and to hire new teachers,” says Caroit.

And although he has proposed a revaluation of teachers’ salaries of about 10% by 2023, this does not seem to be enough. For Durez, there is one aspect that could be definitive: the change of his Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer.

A five-year period full of political challenges, from beginning to end

Shortly after arriving at the Elysée Palace for the second time, Macron will have a great first challenge: the legislative elections. His governability and the possibility of carrying out the reforms that he promised during the campaign will depend on them.

As Durez notes, in the French political system the president usually achieves an absolute majority. However, the Gallic country is experiencing “a particular context because today there are three large blocks with the extreme right, the radical left and the center of Macron”.

This could hinder his objective and the left could open up space in Parliament “in this case it would be very different for Macron because he would have much less room for maneuver and he would have to focus on foreign policy without having much possibility of promoting national policy.”

So the president will have to concentrate on calling the electorate of these two extremes in the coming months.

A complicated beginning accompanied by a definitive end. What Macron does in the next five years will determine the future of his ‘On the Move’ party.

“Let’s say the party does not have much strength beyond Macron. It is a party that has many political personalities that come from socialism, from the Republicans, from the right, so it will be very difficult to have a clear leadership, a union after Macron, ”says Durez.

For his part, Richard believes that the great challenge will be to retain the electorate. “There are many who went to the extreme right and extreme left. Macron is no longer the new, disruptive, creative candidate, but rather he is a person who has to defend a balance that many people reproach him for”.

Thus, Macron’s new five-year term will mark the political scenario that En Marche will face in 2027 and also his possible successor.