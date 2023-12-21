The author of the series, Scott Cawthon, called the inconvenience “one of the most absurd and disconcerting that have happened to me in the ten years that I have been working on FNAF”, as in addition to ruining the surprise, it also created great chaos for the project, which is still in full production.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew in fact, it mysteriously appeared in the game catalog within Roblox, immediately attracting a notable amount of players. The problem is that the title in question was not ready to be published at all, as it was still in development.

There is a new chapter in the series Five Nights at Freddy's coming, or rather it has already arrived, since it was leaked ahead of time inside Roblox which evidently represented a mistake which the author is now very sorry for.

A game still in development

Five Nights at Freddy's also recently became a film

“It's still a game in progress preliminary“, explained Cawthon, finally having to spill the beans on the projects in question. “It has assets and gameplay that are still provisional, no part of it is finished. The fact that it was released today suddenly and ended up in front of the public shocks me,” the developer explained.

Evidently, this is a period of leaks. Cawthon explained that the publication was the result of a mistake: “Evidently there was a huge misunderstanding when I approved a skin, which was apparently interpreted as “PUBLICATE THE GAME”, which was clearly not the developer's intention.

In any case, this still confirms that there is a game called Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew coming to Roblox, with release scheduled for 2024 but still without a precise date. Considering the state in which it was thrown into Roblox, the author is keen to specify that what has been seen is not at all indicative of the definitive game, given that there is still a long way to go until launch.

From what we can guess based on what has been leaked, it seems that Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew is a sort of asymmetric multiplayer in the style of Dead by Daylight, with a group of players who cooperate to survive and another who should play the terrible animatrons.