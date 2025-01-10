A new uncontrolled fire that affects thousands of people was declared this Thursday in the north of Los Angeles, adding to a wave of devastating fires that devastate the city.

Fanned by strong Santa Ana winds, the fire kennethrecorded at 3:34 p.m. local time (early morning in Spain), “threatens nearby communities and infrastructure, prompting rapid evacuation orders,” reported the Los Angeles Fire Service (CalFire).

Firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties have been deployed to the area to contain this fire, which It currently covers an area of ​​20 hectares (50 acres).

The fire presents “challenging terrain and persistent winds complicate suppression efforts,” Cal Fire added.

Evacuation orders from the authorities affects the towns of West Hills, Valley Circle, Ingomar, Woodlake and Burbankspecified a notice from the authorities.

This incident adds to the five assets that have kept Los Angeles immersed in a devastating wave of fires whose main focus is the Pacific coast and Santa Monica with the Pacific Palisades.

This fire in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles has not stopped growing since last Tuesday, with more than 7,000 hectares reduced to ashes and forcing the evacuation of dozens of people.

The Los Angeles fires have left a toll of seven deadmore than 11,000 hectares burned and more than 5,000 structures destroyed since its beginning on January 7.