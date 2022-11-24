“Google” announced the launch of new service features for “Google Maps”, which it had revealed in September, and has now started providing them to users.
One of these features is the “Live View” feature, which allows visual searches for places in many cities. The service displays real pictures of places with Google data directly above them, according to the T3 website, which specializes in technical news.
The new feature will be limited to a few cities; Such as London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo.
Google has not yet confirmed plans to provide the service for other cities at a later time.
