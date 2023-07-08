In this context, the (WABetaInfo) website, which follows the latest developments in “WhatsApp” first, monitored that the application is currently testing a new filter list designed to help users search for conversations in a faster way.
The site published a screenshot showing the presence of 3 filters that seek to help the user filter messages.
These filters enable the user to find personal conversations or jump to business conversations, instead of wasting time searching through a huge list of heterogeneous messages.
The new filters appear as follows:
- All messages.
- Unread messages.
- Personal messages.
- Business messages.
For now, there is only one list that lists both read and unread messages, and the app has finally added a filter that shows up
Unread messages.
But in light of the widespread use of “WhatsApp” for work and personal communication by users, this feature seems irrelevant.
