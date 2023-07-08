In this context, the (WABetaInfo) website, which follows the latest developments in “WhatsApp” first, monitored that the application is currently testing a new filter list designed to help users search for conversations in a faster way.

The site published a screenshot showing the presence of 3 filters that seek to help the user filter messages.

These filters enable the user to find personal conversations or jump to business conversations, instead of wasting time searching through a huge list of heterogeneous messages.

The new filters appear as follows:

All messages.

Unread messages.

Personal messages.

Business messages.

For now, there is only one list that lists both read and unread messages, and the app has finally added a filter that shows up

Unread messages.

But in light of the widespread use of “WhatsApp” for work and personal communication by users, this feature seems irrelevant.