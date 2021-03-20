The company “Twitter” is testing the feature to undo the tweet, which provides users with a short period of time to rethink the publication of the tweet even after clicking the send button.

And Jane Manchun Wong, an app developer with a proven track record of unveiling new social media tools before their release, discovered a subscription screen associated with this feature.

The feature to undo the tweet also allows for a tweet to be withdrawn or corrected before it is officially published on the platform.

Although the feature is not equivalent to the edit button that users have requested, it is a step towards helping users proactively spot errors and slow down the speed before sending tweets.

According to Al-Ghad, the ability to retrieve tweets also appeared in a survey asking Twitter users about the features they want to pay for, as well as in the application code.

CNET has received confirmation from Twitter that it is testing this feature, but it is not known when it might become widely available.

For its part, Twitter did not clarify whether the feature might be limited to paying customers, due to the fact that it is still in the development stage and is still far away until this decision is made now.

It’s also worth noting that the button’s design suggests that it works similarly to the undo button in Gmail, where the site waits a few seconds before actually sending the message.

This feature is just one of the paid tools Twitter is considering as part of a potential subscription plan.

Aside from the easy-to-use undo button, some other potential options include custom badges or colors to beautify your account, or tools that benefit content creators, such as Super Follows that allow Twitter users to make followers pay for access to exclusive content.

Last year, Twitter told investors that it was considering a subscription service while evaluating exclusive options for paying users, including the undo posting feature that gives you about five seconds to withdraw a sent Tweet.