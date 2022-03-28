A new crime rocked an Egyptian town, where two brothers killed their uncle and injured his son and grandson in southern Giza, due to inheritance disputes.

One of the defendants in the town of Hawamdiya fired shots at his uncle, his uncle’s son and the grandson of the first, causing their injuries and they were taken to the hospital. However, the first victim breathed his last from his internal bleeding, and the son and grandson are still receiving treatment inside the hospital.

Major Ahmed Essam, head of the Hawamdiya Investigation Department, had received a report that there had been gunshots and casualties in the Al-Salam Mosque area.

Investigations revealed that Atel and his brother fired shotguns at their uncle, his son and the grandson of the first.

Confronting them in front of the South Sector Investigations, the two detainees confessed to committing the incident due to inheritance disputes. A report was issued regarding the incident, and the Public Prosecution took over the investigations.