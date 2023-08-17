A study conducted by researchers from the University of California, USA, showed that stem cell transplants can help fight the symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s.

The researchers conducted a study on mice with Alzheimer’s disease, where they transplanted healthy stem cells, and concluded that this procedure contributed to improving memory and cognitive functions, as well as reducing neurological inflammation and the accumulation of the harmful “beta-amyloid” protein.

Commenting on the study, lead author and UCSD Professor Stephanie Cherky said: “Alzheimer’s disease is very complex, so any potential treatment must be able to target multiple biological pathways. Our work shows that transplanting the hematopoietic stem and neuronal progenitor cells has The ability to prevent complications from Alzheimer’s disease, and could be a promising therapeutic avenue for this.

The potential success of this treatment depends on its effect on microglia, a type of immune cell in the brain, whose inflammation causes the production of beta-amyloid protein, which contributes to the development of Alzheimer’s by affecting brain cells and impeding blood flow to it, according to the Cell Reports medical journal.

According to the researchers, stem cell transplants can facilitate the generation of new, healthy microglia, thereby reducing the progression and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers called for more future research to delve deeper into the mechanisms behind the treatment’s efficacy, and to explore the possibility of translating these findings to humans with Alzheimer’s disease.