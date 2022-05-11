At the conclusion of the “Future of Europe” conference in the French city of Strasbourg, Macron proposed the creation of a new “European Political Organization” in order to include Ukraine, Britain and Georgia.

Macron presented the proposal while commenting on the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union, noting that the process of its annexation will take decades, so the establishment of a new European group becomes an opportunity to create space for political and security cooperation between European countries.

The French president was also keen, during his speech on the anniversary of “Europe” day, which falls on May 9, to emphasize the strength of the continent, and to renew his commitment to reforms.

Continent fears

Macron was not satisfied with the possibility of Ukraine joining the new organization. He indicated that Britain, which left the European Union 6 years ago, could also join.

Macron’s statement was widely welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, who stressed his great happiness, considering France’s decisions towards Europe a new and strong impetus for the continent.

bridging fears

Regarding the significance of Macron’s proposal for this proposal, Tariq Ziad Wehbe, a political analyst, explains to Sky News Arabia that it comes as part of moves to address the concerns of European countries that do not have a military force that would enable them alone to confront the threats, according to what was revealed by the Ukraine war.

He also gave an example of Germany, which rushed to raise its army’s armament budget after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, for the first time since World War II, and Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO.

The new assembly is expected to become a framework for European cooperation, not subject to the rules of the union agreements, but rather a theater for cooperation in specialties such as the democratic system and freedom of expression and belief, according to Wehbe.

Objectives of the proposal

Since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, applications to join the European Union have continued, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the application for accession in early March, followed by Georgia and Moldova.

Although the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hinted at the possibility of starting negotiations with Kyiv next June, observers see the matter very difficult; The procedures take a long time, complicated steps and many conditions.

Regarding the proposal’s objectives, Wehbe considers it “an attempt to circumvent the complications of a new member’s entry into the European Union.”

He notes that his timing is related to the Ukrainian crisis, and France’s desire to relieve Ukraine from the high ceiling of the Ukrainian president’s ambitions to enter the European Union, and not to appear to Russia that accepting Ukraine’s membership is a reaction to the war; Therefore, the new entity becomes a club of European countries that have not yet entered the union.

Conditions for joining the union

The rules for the inclusion of members of the European Union fall under the name of the “Copenhagen criteria”, which require that the country fulfill the conditions of a free market economy and accept the EU’s legislation related to the euro.

The accession negotiations require a long period due to the many conditions that the country wishing to join, after which the European Commission studies the request and the state’s compliance with the regulations, and in the case of its initial approval, negotiations begin officially between the European Council and the state.

As for the difference between the European Union and the new organization, Wehbe points out that the Union is a financial fund that distributes aid and financial and technical support to the Union countries, and establishes the unification of the rules of understanding on economic and tax affairs, while the new entity is a broader European grouping whose title is political only with a content that is not clear so far. , and is not governed by the power of the treaties of Rome, Maastricht and Lisbon.