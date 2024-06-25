Louisa Jacobson, the young actress daughter of the magnetic Meryl Streep, came out on her mother’s birthday. Through her Instagram profile, she shared her relationship with girlfriend Anna Blundell to the world. She Louisa communicates that she is happy to enter a new phase in her life, accompanying the images of her with a heart and a rainbow flag.

The daughter of the American cinema icon comes out and introduces her girlfriend

The news surprised the web, which has always closely followed the life of the young daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. Louisa, 33, is the youngest of the couple’s four children, who secretly separated in 2023 after more than 40 years of marriage. The separation had occurred six years earlier, but was only made public recently.

Louisa followed in her mother’s footsteps into show business. She attended the prestigious Yale School of Drama and began to make its way into film and television. Her career has taken off in recent years, with notable roles in successful films and television series such as “The Gilded Age“.

Louisa Jacobson’s statements, welcomed with enthusiasm by fans and the LGBTQ+ community, received praise for the courage and authenticity demonstrated. Blogger Sky Maddas ironically commented what to do coming out on your mother’s birthday is an iconic gesture. The choice of timing highlights the strong relationship between Louisa and Meryl Streep.

In a time when we are trying to eliminate prejudice and discrimination, Louisa Jacobson’s public revelations represent an important step forward towards greater acceptance and respect for all forms of love.

The young actress, with her courageous gesture, demonstrates that she is ready to face the challenges and criticisms of the entertainment world. She will be an example of authenticity and self-confidence as much as they want to imitate her step.