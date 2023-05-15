Alessandria – As of today, Alessandria Calcio has a new Italian-French ownership. Enea Benedetto and Alain Pedretti have in fact taken over the entire package of the club’s shares from Luca Di Masi, a new course opens for the gray club, hopefully full of satisfactions as in the last decade with the Turin president capable of bringing a small city ​​in Serie B and in the semi-final of the Italian Cup with the big names in Italian football. Something unrepeatable, which has given impetus and enthusiasm to the city.

Pedretti, former patron of Cannes in France and Neuchatel in Switzerland, explains that “my Italian origins prompted me to embark on this new adventure in a club that has a large fan base and deserves great goals”. Benedetto, from Turin already at the helm of Piedmontese amateur clubs, promises “a squad immediately up to it to be able to compete in the next C series on good levels”.