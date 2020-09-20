The courage and courage of Muhammad Ali when he refused to be recruited in 1966 and used the famous phrase “I have no problems with the Viet Cong… because no Viet Cong has called me nigger”, Underlies the actions of world sports figures who this week have increased the intensity and deployment in the offensive against racism and police brutality in the United States.

The NBA, the one of the stars to whom their teams pay 31 million euros a year, in the case of LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard, has been called into question. For the first time, games have been suspended due to the absence of the teams. In its wake, but with the same daring, actions that ran the risk of compromising or deteriorating sports careers have been repeated, as happened in 1968 to sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos when they each raised a fist with a black glove in the podium of the 200 meter sprint at the Olympic Games in Mexico.

The simplicity of the plot of a 22-year-old girl with such a bright future from the perspective of the star system it perplexes whoever wants to hear it. Before being an athlete, I was a black woman. And as a black woman, I feel like there are much bigger issues that need attention, rather than watching me play tennis. ” That was the explanation of Naomi Osaka, who resides in Florida and has dual Japanese and American citizenship. She is tenth in the world rankings and on August 26 she thus argued her decision not to play the semifinals of the Cincinatti tournament, as much or more compromised as it is a sport and an individual decision.

The shock wave reached other sports, baseball, soccer, American football, women’s basketball, golf, ice hockey. The NBA players, after two meetings and an intense debate in which Michael Jordan mediated, advised Barack Obama and changed his mind LeBron James, decided to go ahead with the season in the ESPN complex bubble at Disney World. The conviction prevailed that they could thus be more effective in their fight against racism. And also continue to advance in their efforts as they already did when, after the assassination of George Floyd on May 25, they obtained the commitment of the NBA to make their fight against racism visible in the games that are played in the bubble due to pandemic.

The slogan Black Lives Matter presides over the matches, the protest names, the jerseys, and the knees dig into the ground while the anthem sounds before each match, reproducing the protest gesture made famous by the quarterback of the NFL Colin Kaepernick in 2016 who affirmed then: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag of a country that oppresses blacks and people of color.” Before resuming the League at World Disney, the NBA and the players’ union also partnered to invest $ 300 million over the next 10 years to support black communities. Now, following the player boycott, they have made a pledge to promote and facilitate voting in franchise-owned pavilions for the US elections in November.

The images of the shooting from behind by police officers to Jacob Blake on August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, made the glass of NBA players’ patience overflow. Athletes have spent years, decades, fighting racism that they have often suffered in their own flesh. In 1961 there was already a first boycott, although then it was in an exhibition match. Legendary Bill Russell and other Celtics players refused to play after a restaurant denied them service. In 1965, the AFL All-Star game moved from New Orleans, where black players were greeted with hostility, to Houston.

The cases are innumerable. Al Joyner, an Olympic triple jump champion at Los Angeles 84, sued police in 1992 for unreasonably arresting him at gunpoint. Tennis player James Blake was abused by a plainclothes officer in 2015 in New York. LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles was targeted for vandalism and racial hatred in May 2017, shortly before the then-Cleveland Cavaliers star started the final against Golden State. LeBron is one of the targets of racist attacks and has also been belittled by Donald Trump.

LeBron and the Miami Heat players, his team in March 2012, donned hoodies before a game protesting the death of Trayvon Martin, a black teenager who was killed in Florida by the shooting of a surveillance coordinator when visiting relatives. And in 2014, LeBron was one of the players who wore a jersey with the motto I can’t breathe (I can’t breathe, the last words spoken by the African American Eric Garner, who died while in New York police custody in July 2014. And the same phrase with which George Floyd begged the policeman for more than eight minutes to He was immobilized on May 25. Without success and with a fatal outcome.

Adam Silver’s entry as NBA commissioner in 2014 coincided with racist comments from the billionaire owner of the Clippers. Donald Sterling, after his Mexican girlfriend Vanessa Stiviano posted an image on Instagram with Magic Johnson, commented: “It bothers me a lot that you spread that you are interacting with black people. You have to do it? You can sleep with them. But you can’t bring them here. ” Silver’s pulse didn’t tremble. The NBA expelled Sterling for life and fined him nearly two million euros. That episode marked a zero tolerance line with the racism that the NBA has reinforced. But the scourge does not stop.

An incident occurred at last season’s final when Raptors sports president Masai Ujiri, who was born in the United Kingdom, originally from Nigeria and with a Canadian passport, walked from the stands to the field to celebrate the title he had just won. Get your team on the Golden State court. A policeman blocked his way and pushed him. And then he sued him in court, ensuring that he had gone too far with the competent authority. Last week a video was released in which it is appreciated that the policeman was the one who pushed badly and without paying the slightest attention to the credential and the words with which Ujiri told him that he is the Raptors sports president and had the right to access the court. It was raining when it was wet.

But something has changed substantially in American sports. It is no longer only athletes who claim by putting their careers at risk. The NBA, its franchises, major leagues, and entities that major sports depend on, including sponsors, have issued statements supporting and reinforcing these anti-racist messages. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the best players in the history of the NBA, explained in his column in The Guardian: “What really struck me the most (on the day of the NBA boycott) was the instant support from other sports and athletes. MLS (soccer), in which only 26% of the players are black, postponed five games that day. MLB (baseball), with only 8% African American players, also postponed three games. In tennis, perhaps the whitest of all sports, Naomi Osaka did not want to play the Cincinnati semifinals and professional tennis organizations supported her stance and postponed the tournament one day. I have never been so proud of my fellow athletes ”. World sport has definitely reached a crucial step in the fight against racism this week.