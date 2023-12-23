Without getting off his horse, Aleksander Ceferin challenged: “They will start a fantastic Super League with two teams.” Uefa had just suffered the biggest defeat in its almost seventy years of history, but the Slovenian continued like Napoleon on the Russian front, haughty, scanning the horizon from the promontory. Below, the thousands of our own dead.

The Court of Justice of the European Union applied a hook to his liver and sent him to the canvas. It determined on Thursday that “the rules of Fifa and Uefa that make any project for a new club football competition, such as the Super League, subject to prior authorization and that prohibit clubs and players from participating in it, under penalty of sanctions, are illegal” and that “violate Union Law.”

He also ruled that they incurred “abuse of a dominant position.” In Creole: end of the monopoly, they no longer have the exclusivity to play football. At least in the 27 countries of the bloc. And we know that everything that happens in Europe first is replicated in the world later.

It happened with the Bosman Law, also arising from the Luxembourg Court. In principle it was for members of the European Union, but seeing the thousands of lawsuits it could trigger, Fifa soon extended it universally. Because it was fair. The current sentence leaves a fact of reality: now the clubs will have a freedom that they have not had until now. They will be heard. The Super League may even not prosper and return to the traditional regime, but nothing will be the same, the clubs won the fight.

Aleksander Ceferin and Gianni Infantino

In this way, the European Union opened the door for the Super League to be born, that announced parallel supertournament proposed by the company A22 Sports Management, led by German Bernd Reichart, a sports marketing graduate and expert in the television business. What will happen next? Clubs and players who wish to participate in said Super League, which would distribute much more money than the Champions League or the Europa League, will be able to do so freely, without threats from Fifa or UEFA.

The head of the Spanish League does not see the Super League as viable

“There will not be a Super League even in fifteen years,” crowed Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish League and furious ally of the traditional power. It will be seen. However, whether there is a Super League or not, the ruling is a knockout blow to the leadership's arrogance, that very special breed. The entire pyramidal structure of football wobbled and cracked. As soon as the CJEU ruling came out, voices for and against appeared. Gianni Infantino was more cautious than Ceferin: “With the greatest respect to the European Court of Justice, today's ruling does not really change anything. Historically we have organized the best competitions in the world and this will also be the case in the future… He did not say “there will be no Super League”, but rather that Fifa will do it better. That way, fine.

The president of La Liga football, Javier Tebas, held a press conference in Cali.

But it does change. A company can organize international tournaments with clubs affiliated with Uefa and Fifa without asking their permission. And it will. It cannot occur to anyone that an initiative promoted by JP Morgan, the largest bank in the world, capable of confronting UEFA, taking it to the courts of Luxembourg – and beating it – does not have sufficient capacity to organize a tournament. Or that he didn't foresee that he would win.



It will surely not be ready for next year, but perhaps it will be assembled by 2025. And it has the two strongest brands in world football: Barcelona and Real Madrid. Napoli has already announced that it wants to enter. “I totally agree with Florentino Pérez,” said Aurelio de Laurentiis, owner of the Maradonian club. Those who do not qualify for the Champions League will not be left watching, it is possible that they will sign up for the Super League, for which they would receive a haul of millions.

Whenever the clubs or the players pressed, Uefa and Fifa gave in. Good examples are the Bosman Law in 1995 and the G14 in 2000. This group, which was born as a rebellion with 14 clubs and today is the ECA (European Club Association), brings together 220 institutions. It was formed because the national teams took their best footballers to play in World Cups or continental tournaments without even consulting their employers.

“We pay the players' salaries for twelve months, but others take our employees and use them to make money, while we receive nothing in return,” complained Umberto Gandini, Milan's sporting director. As always happens, at the beginning they deserved the repudiation of Joseph Blatter, then head of the football matrix. However, Fifa had no choice but to compensate the clubs with part of their million-dollar profits.

A good portion of European clubs are private, and their owners are eagerly seeking to increase revenue. They will not marry Uefa for love. Four teams from Spain, England, Italy and Germany usually enter the Champions group stage. And two or three from France, Portugal, Holland. Some from Ukraine, Scotland, Denmark. There are many countries with large and popular clubs usually not represented: Turkey (Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Besiktas), Belgium (Anderlecht), Greece (Olympiakos), Sweden (Malmöe), Romania (Steaua), Hungary (Ferencvaros), Poland (Legia Warsaw ), Austria (Vienna Rapid) and many more. A new door opens for them: entering the Super League. And without risk of being disaffiliated. As some critics point out, the Super League will not be very different from the Champions League, it is more of the same. But Uefa will be obliged to share the business.



There are a mountain of questions of all kinds. Will the Super League and the Champions League overlap? Which one will the neutral public choose? Which title will be more valuable? What charm will the future competition have without the English teams? Will this novelty branch out to other continents? Possibly yes, although it may take a few years. From now on nothing should be ruled out. We wonder what would happen if an investment group thought of creating a parallel league in one of the South American countries. For example, in Colombia, which has so many important clubs. And it offers them more money to participate. Can Dimayor prevent it? Wouldn't there be monopoly in that case too? Is there any law that can stop it? Everything that is not expressly prohibited is allowed. What if Paco Casal decides to hold a tournament in Uruguay apart from the current insipid championship and takes Peñarol and Nacional?

We are not sure about the benefits of the Super League (if it comes to fruition). It can happen like in boxing, which became atomized and lost. Originally there was one entity, the World Boxing Association (WBA), then the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Professional Boxing Federation (WPBF), the International Boxing of Boxing and the Interworld Boxing Organization (IWBO). A disaster. I hope the same thing doesn't happen with the ball.

But football belongs to everyone, not to the all-powerful Ceferin, Infantino, etc. That is the great moral of the Court's ruling. João Havelange, the most notable and rocky president that Fifa ever had, once said: “Everything that involves the word football belongs to Fifa.” Not anymore.

