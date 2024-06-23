A state of alert prevails among the security forces in the Mexican desert near the border with the United States after a person was found dead as a result of the extreme heat during a trip that he hoped would lead him to a better life in North America.

The body of the 45-year-old Mexican was found buried under the hot sun in the sand and brush, a week after a woman died due to dehydration in the state of Chihuahua, where the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

Latin American migrants are forced to undertake dangerous journeys during which they cross rivers, encounter predators and violent criminal gangs who extort, kidnap and assault them as they make their way to the United States.

Heat has become a new enemy for migrants who are exposed to harsh weather conditions.

On Thursday, the Mexican government announced 1,550 deaths related to high temperatures, 30 of which were recorded during the past week alone.

Deoner Jose Romero, a 25-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, said, “The heat is very intense. I am somewhat dehydrated as the temperatures have not dropped and have reached 43, 44, or 45 degrees Celsius.”

While Nelson Ramos, also a Venezuelan in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, explained that he was accustomed to high temperatures, he added, “The sun is very strong… I feel a kind of suffocation.”

Calls not to go to the border

The US Border Police reports that since October, it has recorded 77 deaths in the El Paso area near Ciudad Juarez, which extends to other parts of the American states of Texas and New Mexico.

The most prominent causes of death are extreme heat, drowning, or falling from the border wall, parts of which reach a height of nine meters.

The director of emergency management services in Ciudad Juarez, Mauricio Rodriguez, said that calls were made for people not to go to the border “due to the high temperatures.”

He said, “I understand that people are forced to do this, but we advise them not to do so. Extreme heat can lead to death.”

During the search for the Mexican immigrant who was found dead, Mexican authorities found six other undocumented immigrants, one of whom was suffering from symptoms of dehydration.

About 1.3 million illegal immigrants crossed the region between January and May of this year alone, according to figures from Mexico’s National Migration Institute.

The bulk of them came from Latin America or the Caribbean (Venezuela, Honduras, Ecuador, and Haiti), although they held 177 nationalities in total.