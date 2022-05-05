The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center reported that the journey of the new Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station will be launched in the spring of 2023, and this mission will be the second mission for Emirati astronauts to reach the International Space Station, where Hazza Al Mansouri previously entered it on board a vehicle. Soyuz MS15″, in late September of 2019. At the conclusion of the historic trip, Al-Mansoori returned to Earth after eight days, during which he conducted a series of intensive scientific experiments.

The center pointed out that the new space mission to the International Space Station will be long-term, extending to 6 months, through the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the center and Axiom Space, the company specialized in manned spaceflight and the development of space infrastructure in the United States. to explore space.

The main and alternate astronauts will be chosen from among the four Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansouri, Sultan Al Neyadi, Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla.

And the Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said that the Emirati astronauts are fully ready for the first long-term mission after undergoing extensive training in preparation for long-term missions in space, explaining that the exercises included spacewalking missions, and work on station systems. international space, and other missions.

He stressed that the mission will make the UAE the first country in the region and the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and will enhance its position as a global player in the field of human space missions, and is proof that a promising future of growth awaits the space sector in our homeland.



