Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, announced the achievement of a new achievement for the UAE in the field of reducing and combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, with the arrival of the “National Vaccination Campaign” to its recently announced goal of vaccinating 52.46% of the target group of the total population UAE.

In his speech during the UAE government media briefing on the developments of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), His Excellency said: The campaign that began at the beginning of this year under the directives of the wise leadership included all regions of the country and was launched to cover and vaccinate the largest number of residents and provide various types of vaccines. Providing the vaccine to about 70.21% of the elderly and people with chronic diseases who are our priority in this great national effort.

His Excellency added: With the continued arrival of daily reports related to vaccine doses, we are close to providing nearly seven million vaccine doses in more than 205 medical centers in the various regions of the country in a positive step that places the UAE at the forefront of countries in the rate of vaccination, stressing that this achievement reflects The leadership is keen on the safety of community members, and provides best practices to ensure their health.

His Excellency explained that since the start of the “Covid-19” pandemic, the UAE has provided an exceptional model in strategic dealing with the pandemic, as the UAE was one of the first countries to provide vaccines of all kinds for all its residents, citizens and residents, and our humanitarian leadership, with its vision and giving, crossed the boundaries of geography. And spread to different countries of the world.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais

Great efforts

His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais indicated that these numbers reflect the tremendous efforts made by our health sector and our heroic cadres to provide the utmost protection and maintain public health, and an indication of the strength of the medical and health system in the Emirates, stressing that unremitting efforts are made to succeed in providing the vaccine to 100 percent of our honorable audience And residents.

His Excellency said: The availability of vaccines is one of the most important achievements of the state in our battle against the pandemic, and it is available to everyone free of charge in the various centers that operate at their maximum capacity, which requires everyone to join hands, cooperate and take the initiative to take the vaccine to ensure the achievement of community immunity, protect society and return to normal life.

His Excellency added: that despite the efforts made to provide the vaccine, we assure everyone the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the safety of everyone, even after getting vaccinated.

High readiness

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, talked about the latest procedures and guidelines related to confronting the virus during the holy month of Ramadan.

He congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE for this great achievement announced by His Excellency the Minister of Health and Community Protection, which confirms that the country has provided a pioneering model in dealing with the crisis of the “Covid-19” virus, and said that achieving the target percentage to provide the vaccine in a record period of time confirms The state’s high readiness and capacity to manage crises.

He said: This achievement comes as a result of the efforts made by all sectors and medical teams that work under the directives of the leadership, and confirm that the health of the community is a priority, and we do not forget the high community awareness and community solidarity with the state’s efforts to reach the stage of recovery.

He added: In the context of social responsibility and taking into account the customs and traditions associated with the blessed month of Ramadan, we announce a set of measures and guidelines aimed at preserving safety and public health during the holy month, and stressed that in the interest of the health and safety of all members of society, we advise everyone to avoid gatherings of councils during the nights of Ramadan and to stay away from Family visits and avoiding the distribution and exchange of meals between homes and families, as only members of the same family who live in the same house can eat breakfast and group suhur meals.

Virtual sword

As per protocol

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri also pointed out that it is not allowed to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals or to provide and distribute iftar meals in front of homes and mosques, and those wishing to coordinate with charitable organizations, and that donation and alms and zakat are paid electronically.

He emphasized that the distribution of meals or in-kind assistance is limited to the official charitable bodies approved in the country and according to the approved special protocol, and it is also prohibited for restaurants to distribute breakfast meals for those fasting inside or in front of the restaurants, and their distribution is limited to workers’ housing complexes through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each Area, subject to the rules of physical distancing.

He explained that with regard to Tarawih prayers, it has been decided that the prayer will be held according to the precautionary controls against the “Covid-19” virus, in addition to continuing to work with all precautionary measures and preventive measures previously announced to perform the prayers and not allow any breakfast tables in the mosques with determining the length of evening prayers and Tarawih prayers. No more than thirty minutes, provided that mosques are closed immediately after prayer, while women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and the chapels of the external roads continue to be closed.

He added: With regard to the Qiyaam prayer in the last ten days of the holy month, a continuous assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country will be conducted, and procedures updated simultaneously with developments, and work will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in mosques with the possibility of participating in lectures and lessons electronically and we encourage reading the Qur’an via Smart devices and charitable donation, as well as electronically giving alms and zakat.

Cooperation and commitment

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri said: We call upon everyone to cooperate and abide by the procedures and instructions, as intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures will be taken against all violators, whether individuals or institutions.

He pointed out that the “Covid-19” pandemic has led to the imposition of a new reality, but with the commitment to preventive measures, the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan can be enjoyed, as despite the physical distancing we can remain in contact with family and friends using social media and digital platforms. For the elderly and people with chronic diseases to avoid gatherings of any kind, in the interest of their safety, and we also call on the public to seek information from official sources, and not to circulate rumors that may have negative repercussions on society, the state’s efforts and destabilizing community security.

He pointed out that all the procedures announced in the current national protocol are subject to modification based on the global and local health situation, calling on everyone to adhere to preventive measures, follow precautionary measures and urgently take the vaccine for the sake of the health and safety of all members of society.