In a video clip spread on the Internet, the former Barcelona player can be seen leaving with his new girlfriend with upset expressions, after the owner of the restaurant, who loves Shakira and her art, decided to expel them.

This is the second embarrassing situation that Shea is exposed to. Last month, Shakira released her song, which included her words: “I am like two 22-year-olds. I traded a Ferrari (car) for a Twingo. I exchanged (watch) a Rolex for a Casio.”

Instead of Pique avoiding the response, he appeared publicly praising a Casio watch and wearing one, then drove a Twingo car and was keen to be photographed, indicating that he preferred his new girlfriend.

Things did not stop there, as Shakira’s anger reached her placing a doll of an evil witch on the balcony of her house in Spain, overlooking Pique’s mother’s house, in clear evidence of the strained relations between the two, after his mother accepted his new relationship.

It is noteworthy that press reports confirmed that Shakira discovered Pique’s betrayal through a box of strawberry jam, as she returned from travel to find the box that was in the refrigerator empty, and learned that a woman was in the house during her absence, because Pique and the children do not eat this jam.

Indeed, Shakira made a reference to strawberry jam in the video for her song “Te Felicito” last April.

Shakira, 45, separated from Pique, 35, in June 2022, after a 12-year relationship that resulted in two sons, Sasha, 10, and Milan, 7.