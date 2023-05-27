Dubai Municipality launched the new electronic system for licensing and regulating building control in the Emirate of Dubai, which was designed to suit the needs of customers by shortening procedures and complying with the new Dubai Building Code, and applying automated audits using Building Information Modeling.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Eng. Dawood Al-Hajri, said: “We launched the new electronic system for building licensing and control and the first set of its services, which includes advanced digital features and characteristics, aimed at improving the experience of customers, reducing time and cost, and raising the quality of services provided to them, using modern technologies.”

He added, “Through the new system, we seek to develop a smart and sustainable construction sector that is advanced in the world, by digitizing services that facilitate procedures and provide a distinguished experience for customers, thus enhancing Dubai’s position as a global city for innovation and excellence.”

Building Information Modeling is a pioneering tool in building design, as it relies on creating a three-dimensional model of the building. It also provides a digital representation of the physical and functional characteristics of the building, which contributes to expanding the vision of planning construction projects and managing its space in the best possible way.

For her part, Mariam Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Buildings Regulation and Licensing Agency in Dubai Municipality, said: “The new system includes many advantages and characteristics, namely: improving customer experience and quality of services by shortening the steps and reducing the attachments required for submission, and thus the information entered, which enables owners to use the system to follow up on the application.” Easily, in addition to providing proactive services to customers and the possibility of automatic approval of some services. The system will also provide automated auditing tools for consultants to check designs automatically and verify their compliance with the requirements of the Unified Dubai Building Code, and facilitate the process of extracting information automatically from designs and plans.

The new system supports digital identity login and automatic user recognition, in addition to its integration with the latest standards of building information modeling and geographic information systems, with the possibility of smart inspection using smart applications and devices while monitoring construction activities. The system also provides a comprehensive database and detailed maps of buildings that are compatible with the digital twin of Dubai, which supports various entities in providing smart services, especially as it is electronically linked to the engineering qualification system and all entities that have a role in the licensing and control process.

The first set of services on the new system will include: new building licensing (initial and final submission), site preparation and excavation work licensing, permanent fence licensing, self-decoration, self-maintenance, transaction cancellation, and extension of validity of approved plans. It will also include a number of construction activities control services, such as license renewal, periodic inspection, night work permit, consultant change, and contractor change. The municipality will complete the launch of the rest of the services in stages during the current year. Dubai Municipality will also organize training workshops for consultants and contractors to familiarize them with the standards required for building information modeling (BIM), which will contribute to introducing them to a mechanism for using the new system.