In the race to reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the world, MIT scientists are exploring carbon capture technologies to decarbonize the world’s most stubborn industrial emitters. Steel, cement and chemical production are particularly difficult to decarbonise, as carbon and fossil fuels are intrinsic ingredients in their production. Technologies that can capture carbon emissions and convert them into forms that re-enter the manufacturing process could help reduce overall emissions from these “hard-to-abate” sectors. However, until now, experimental technologies that capture and convert carbon dioxide do so as two separate processes, requiring a large amount of energy. The MIT team wants to combine the two processes into an integrated and much more energy-efficient system, potentially powered by renewable energy, to capture and convert carbon dioxide from concentrated industrial sources.

In a study appearing in ACS Catalysis, researchers reveal how carbon dioxide can be both captured and converted through a single electrochemical process. This involves the use of an electrode to attract carbon dioxide released by an absorbent and convert it into a reduced, reusable form. Others have reported similar demonstrations, but the mechanisms underlying the electrochemical reaction have remained unclear. The MIT team performed extensive experiments, finding that the partial pressure of carbon dioxide was the key. In other words, the more pure carbon dioxide that comes into contact with the electrode, the more effectively it can capture and convert the molecule. Knowledge about this main catalyst can help scientists optimize similar electrochemical systems.

The study results suggest that while these electrochemical systems may not work for very dilute environments, they would be suitable for highly concentrated emissions generated by industrial processes. “We could and should switch to renewables for electricity production. But deeply decarbonizing industries such as cement or steel production is challenging,” says the study’s author, Betar Gallant. “We need solutions to address emissions from other industries in the near term. That’s where we see a sweet spot for a system like this.” Carbon capture technologies are designed to capture emissions from the stacks of power plants and factories. This is done using “capture” solutions that chemically bind the carbon dioxide. Next, high temperatures are applied to release the captured carbon dioxide.

“Carbon capture is a mature technology, but it requires really large and expensive installations,” Gallant points out. His group at MIT is developing a system that recovers and converts carbon dioxide into a usable product. In the new study, the MIT team examined the specific reactions that drive the electrochemical process. Ultimately, they found that what mattered most was not the type of amine (nitrogen-containing organic compound) used to initially capture the carbon dioxide, but the concentration of free carbon dioxide molecules. “We found that it is easier to react with this ‘lonely’ CO2,” explains Leverick. “This indicates that the process could be feasible for industrial flows.” Gallant emphasizes that this is not a removal technology. “The goal is to allow carbon dioxide to be recycled to reduce emissions. My hope is that electrochemical systems can be used for true removal technology in the future.”