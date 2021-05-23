An electric accordion bus will be tested in Moscow in the summer of 2021, according to the official Telegram-channel of the capital’s Department of Transport.

The novelty from the KAMAZ plant was presented for the first time at an international festival in St. Petersburg as part of an exhibition of innovative transport and technology.

The electric accordion bus has 50 more seats than a regular bus. In addition, it is completely environmentally friendly as it runs on electricity.

Earlier, a train with works of contemporary graffiti artists was launched in the Moscow metro. It will run on the Zamoskvoretskaya line until September.

