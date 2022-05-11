According to the Official Gazette in Tunisia, the president of the country appointed, on Monday, new members of the electoral commission, as the presidential order stipulated the nomination of Farouk Bouaskar, head of the Independent High Authority for Elections, while he previously held the position of vice president of the authority.

Sami bin Salama and Muhammad al-Tilili Munsari (former members of the commission), al-Habib al-Rubai (a judicial judge), Mahi al-Jadidi (an administrative judge), Mahmoud al-Waer (a financial judge), and Muhammad Nawfal al-Farikha (an engineer specialized in the field of information systems and safety) were also named. ) Members of the Authority.

Two weeks ago, the Tunisian President issued a presidential decree to replace the members of the Independent High Authority for Elections, and the new body, according to the presidential decree, consists of 7 members, including 3 of the previous electoral bodies chosen by the president himself and 3 judges proposed by the judicial, administrative and financial councils, in addition to a technology engineer proposed by the center. The National Media Agency (Technology) provided that “the term of each member of the Commission’s composition shall last for 4 years, non-renewable.”

The body was hacked

Commenting on this, the Tunisian journalist, Jamal Ben Omar, said that the selection of the commission and its members was previously the responsibility of Parliament, and with the July decisions that were based on Article 80 of the Constitution that grants the President of the Republic the power to take exceptional measures, and then the Council was suspended, ” The moaning of the corrupt parties that ruled the country for years of lean has no echo.

Ben Omar added, to “Sky News”, that “there is no doubt for any Tunisian that the committee has been subjected for a whole decade to pressure and penetration by my brothers, because the Ennahda movement controlled the parliament, which was choosing its members.”

And he considered that “the decision is very important, especially since the electoral commission will supervise the legislative elections scheduled for December 17,” adding that “the president is completing the decisions of July 25 in order to organize fair elections and not like 2011, 2014 and 2019”.

Brotherhood Accountability

And last Sunday, Tunisia witnessed demonstrations in support of the country’s president’s decisions in various governorates, bearing the slogans “save the country, establish a second republic, and defend the state.”

Thousands of Said supporters gathered on Habib Bourguiba Street in the center of the capital, waving Tunisian flags and the slogans “Kais Said, you are not alone,” “The people want a presidential system,” “Tunisia is free and the Brotherhood is out,” and “Loyal, loyal, and there is no turning back.”

Thousands also raised other slogans calling for the political parties responsible for the deteriorating economic and social conditions and implicated in corruption, led by the Ennahda Movement, to be held accountable, before holding a referendum and elections.

On July 25, President Said issued a decision to dissolve the government, freeze parliament, and finally dissolve it last March, stressing that his actions are “constitutional and necessary to save Tunisia from years of political paralysis and economic stagnation caused by a corrupt elite serving its own interests.”

And at the end of last year, the Tunisian president announced a political roadmap that included an electronic national consultation that started at the beginning of this year and ended in March, in which more than 500,000 Tunisians participated. .

It is expected that a committee will collect citizens’ proposals and outline a referendum on the constitution on July 25. On December 17, 2022, new parliamentary elections will be held to coincide with the anniversary of the 2011 revolution.

Since the July 25 extraordinary decisions, President Said has topped the confidence index among Tunisians, the most recent of which was a few days ago in the last opinion poll conducted by the specialized “Sigma Konsai” institution, with 64%.