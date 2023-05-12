Welcome to the first proper episode of Inside Eurogamer, a new podcast series exclusively for supporters where we, the people who work for Eurogamer, talk about what we do here and the decisions we make.

If you’re not a supporter and you’re reading this: it’s very easy to become one.

Today’s is a bumper episode because, well, quite a lot has happened on Eurogamer recently. We appointed a new editor in chief, Tom Phillips, and we changed our review scores from the Essential/Recommended/Avoid badge system to a five-star system instead.