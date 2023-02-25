February 25, 2023 17:29

The Turkish Kandilli Seismological Center reported today, Saturday, that an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the “Nigde” region located in the Anatolia region of Turkey. The center added that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Bor province, located about 350 km west of the Turkish-Syrian border area, which was affected by the devastating February 6 earthquake. Before this earthquake, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Agency (AFAD) had announced at least seven aftershocks of more than four degrees since Friday evening in Turkey, including the south hit by the February 6 earthquake. Emre Ozudemir, the mayor of Nigde, told Turkish state TV channel TRT that no damage had been reported yet. The series of earthquakes began on the 6th of February, when two earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. Shortly after, another 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit the area, followed by more than 9,000 aftershocks, according to Turkish sources. (AFAD) agency said that Turkey alone recorded 44,218 deaths as a result of those earthquakes. It also reported 5,900 deaths recently in Syria.

Source: agencies