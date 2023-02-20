In Turkey, an earthquake with an epicenter in the Antioquia region revived the panic of the strong earthquake that shook the territory two weeks ago on Monday. The new tremor, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, also affected northern Syria and was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

After two weeks of the earthquakes that destroyed southern Turkey and northern Syria after two earthquakes, this Monday, February 20, a new earthquake of magnitude 6.4 with an epicenter in Turkish Antioch was felt in the region and unleashed panic among the residents. At the moment, it is known that it caused damage to buildings.

According to information from reporters at the scene, the tremor and its aftershocks were strong and long-lasting and raised dust in the center of the city of Antioquia. The tremor was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

The epicenter of the tremor was at a depth of 2 kilometers, according to the European Seismological Center of the Mediterranean.

Two weeks ago the earthquakes that violently shook the region left more than 46,000 dead and around a million homeless.

This is developing news…