This afternoon the earth trembled in Turkey again. A new earthquake of magnitude 6.4 has returned to shake the same area of ​​the earthquake two weeks ago, which caused more than forty thousand deaths. In the middle of the night, thousands of people, who had returned to their homes or remained camped near the battered buildings, were surprised by the new earthquake that had just demolished the damaged structures ten days ago. The authorities have reported that there are again victims under the rubble.-Editorial-







report a bug



