Today, Monday, a new earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, struck the Gnawa port in Bushehr province, southern Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency (IRNA) quoted the seismological center of the Geophysical Institution of the University of Tehran that the earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers below the surface of the earth.

An earthquake measuring 5.9 degrees on the Richter scale hit the city yesterday afternoon, and was followed by more than 40 aftershocks.