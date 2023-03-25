The earthquake occurred in Akin Ozu district of Kahramanmaraş state, at a depth of 7 kilometers.

On Friday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the state of Kahramanmaraş, and the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 7.34 kilometers underground in the state’s Gokson region.

This is the fourth earthquake to hit Kahramanmaraş since Thursday.

Two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale struck on the sixth of last February in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by thousands of tremors.

The two earthquakes resulted in the death of more than 50,000 people and great damage to buildings and infrastructure.