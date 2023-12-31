The Indonesian Geophysical Agency said that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck West Java province on Sunday.

The agency added that the epicenter of the earthquake was two kilometers northeast of Sumedang in the province, at a depth of five kilometers.

There have been no reports yet of damage or deaths.

Another earthquake, measuring 6.3, shook Papua, Indonesia, yesterday, Saturday.

Indonesia is located on the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, where tectonic plates meet, the friction of which causes earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.