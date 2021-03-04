A new earthquake measuring 5.9 degrees struck central Greece on Thursday evening, according to the Greek Observatory for Earthquakes.

The tremor comes after a first quake of 6.3 magnitude struck the same area on Wednesday.

The authorities did not immediately report any casualties. Thursday’s quake occurred near the Larissa district, 250 km north of the capital Athens, where an earthquake on Wednesday left 11 people injured, one of them in critical condition.

The tremor caused material damage to about 100 buildings and caused panic among the residents.