A new earthquake hit Dagestan. As reported RIA News, this time its magnitude was 3.4.

An earthquake occurred five kilometers north of Derbent at a depth of ten kilometers. At the same time, tremors were not felt on the surface, the local population did not report the consequences of the seismic event.

On Saturday, January 2, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 was recorded in Dagestan. According to experts, the epicenter of the tremors was located 21 kilometers northwest of the city of Dagestan fires and 12 kilometers northwest of Derbent.

New tremors were recorded on January 3 in the Caspian Sea 10 kilometers from the coast of the Derbent region. The outbreak was located at a depth of 30 kilometers, the magnitude was 4.2.

On the eve of seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 in Alaska. The epicenter of the tremors was located 234.3 kilometers south-west of the city of Adak, the focus lay at a depth of 17.1 kilometers.