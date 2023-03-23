A new earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck, on Wednesday evening, the “Yesilyurt” area in the state of Malatya, central Turkey.
A statement issued by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, “AFAD”, stated that “a 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Malatya Province, at 2243 local time.”
The statement indicated that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the “Yesilyurt” area, at a depth of 7 kilometers below the surface of the earth.
On February 6, two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.6 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by thousands of tremors.
The two earthquakes resulted in the death of more than 55,000 people and great damage to buildings and infrastructure.
The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the damage amounted to $103.6 billion.
#earthquake #hits #central #Turkey
Leave a Reply