SThey coexist peacefully on the television screen – albeit in separate departments: TV broadcasters like to list their offerings in columns and tables, while streaming services collect their apps as colorful clickable tiles. Viewers have been getting by with it for years, but the broadcasters, as the TV providers are called in industry jargon, feel the pressure to innovate, which they want to meet with a new standard: DVB-I is the formula of the hour for them, with the “I” stands for “Internet”.

After the DVB standards for digital TV transmission via antenna, cable and satellite, another variant of this ever-growing collection of standards is now coming into play. DVB-I has already completed the first test runs, and another, possibly final, pilot project is scheduled to start at the IBC broadcaster trade fair in September.

This raises questions: television via the Internet – hasn’t that been around for a long time? For example via the apps of the public broadcasters, via Joyn from the private sector or via specialists for TV streaming such as Waipu TV and Zattoo? Of course, all of this is there, but clicking through app tiles isn’t what broadcasters think of as “ease of discovery” for their programs. Ultimately, they are looking for an answer to a migration problem: more and more media users are turning their backs on traditional transmission channels and relying on the Internet.

A regionalization function is also planned

The TV stations would like to move with them – on the big screen in the living room, but also on mobile devices. In the mobile world, however, they are not yet clearly visible as a separate species. DVB-I wants to change that. The core of DVB-I is therefore a uniform channel list that is also automatically available for TV transmissions via the Internet. It should also rank video streams that were previously only accessible via apps or media libraries – basically unite the entire repertoire of the broadcasters in one user interface without forcing the viewer to switch from the graphic TV environment to the tile world. In the coming pilot phase, the encryption for private programs and the signaling for radio offers are also to be incorporated into the standard.







A regionalization function is also planned. It is intended to prevent local content from not appearing at all or only appearing at the end of a long list. DVB-I will even support new sound formats, including AC-4, a universal container for all imaginable sound types from Dolby.

The initiators of the new standard – including public and private broadcasters as well as large equipment manufacturers – are already running through very practical DVB-I scenarios. The new, automatically generated lists could, for example, also include event channels that are only broadcast for a limited time, for example for major sporting events such as the Olympic Games. With DVB-I, viewers who receive their TV programs via satellite have an elegant alternative option: the television set, which is also connected to the Internet, could switch easily and automatically to the corresponding online data stream as soon as bad weather spoils the program.

All in all, the new standard promises a whole range of plausible benefits. But he will hardly solve another migration problem: the young generation is not only gradually saying goodbye to the classic transmission channels, but also to everything that the media world likes to call “linear television”. No DVB standard can stop this trend.