Against the most annoying symptoms of menopause, the first tissue-selective estrogen complex (Tsec, Tissue Selective Estrogen Complex) arrives. This was announced by Organon, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to women’s health, explaining that the drug, based on bazedoxifene – a latest generation selective estrogen receptor modulator (Serm) – and natural conjugated estrogens, allows Tsec to be effective and fast on symptoms menopausal issues, such as hot flashes, night sweats and sleep quality. The combination of conjugated estrogens and bazedoxifene – explains a note – allows access to therapy for many post-menopausal women, for whom progestins are not indicated.

Women in menopause today represent one of the most numerous and homogeneous social groups: in Italy alone, there are approximately 15 million women over the age of 49, while there are over 3 and a half million women over 75. This phase of a woman’s life is characterized by a drastic reduction in estrogen levels, the female hormones par excellence. As each woman’s lifespan lengthens, she spends more than 30 years—nearly a third of her life—without estrogen.

“The arrival of menopause represents a particularly delicate moment for women, due to the physical and psychological changes related to it – states Costantino Di Carlo, president-elect of the Italian Menopause Society (Sim) – There are numerous symptoms that can make this complex period, some of which interfere above all with mental and physical well-being. Primarily hot flashes, associated with sweating – a symptom that is not only annoying, but which can become intolerable when it causes insomnia or embarrassment – muscle and joint pain, memory difficulties and in the ability to concentrate. This symptomatic procession is often associated with irritability and, sometimes, with states of depression and/or anxiety”.

Another very important aspect, but which is little talked about, is that relating to the impact on the sexual sphere. “Hormonal deficiency – explains Di Carlo – causes vaginal and vulvar atrophy in a very high percentage of women. This manifests itself with vaginal dryness, pain during intercourse, propensity to genital infections and cystitis. Other problems arise in the long term: among these there is an increased risk of osteoporosis and cardiovascular and/or neurodegenerative diseases. In this significant moment of life – adds the expert – the conversation with the gynecologist expert in these problems helps to cope with the change and to evaluate which is the most appropriate therapy to maintain a high quality of life and prevent the onset of future Health problems”.

The need for better information to improve the quality of life of women during the menopausal transition emerges from an online survey conducted in the United Kingdom on a sample of over three thousand women over 40, mostly with a high level of education, and published in the Bmc Women’s Health magazine. The majority of those interviewed declared that before the age of 40 they were completely unaware of the negative implications of menopause and admitted that they had limited knowledge and had never received education about it (80%), and that they felt unprepared to face the changes associated physical and psychological aspects, so much so that 57.5% of postmenopausal women declared that they were in a difficult or very difficult moment in their lives.

«Providing information on menopause – observes Stefano Lello, president of the Italian Society of Gynecology of the Third Age (Sigite) – means sharing with women what this period represents and choosing together the most appropriate management. It is important to discuss the opportunity to treat climacteric symptoms, underlining that we are not faced with an inevitable condition of change in a negative sense; but vice versa that today there are many” solutions available. A series of treatments, identified as Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), “can help women in their present, but also improve their future, preventing those conditions that are associated over time with the menopausal state. In fact – continues Lello – a 50-year-old woman with the famous hot flashes, if not treated, will in the future be a woman more predisposed to a series of conditions, such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular pathologies and, according to some data, to neurodegenerative pathologies”.

Today, research makes increasingly safer therapies available. “One of these – recalls Lello – is Tsec, a combination of conjugated estrogens and Bazedoxifene capable of counteracting hot flashes, night sweats and sleep disorders, which have a notable impact on the quality of daily life and the sense of well-being. Furthermore, Tsec can effectively protect bone tissue from the risk of osteoporosis. In particular – he continues – it is important to know that today it is possible to personalize the type and duration of treatment, guaranteeing the highest possible safety profile. In this sense, the arrival of a therapy that combines conjugated estrogens and Bazedoxifene (without progestin) certainly contributes to a possible expansion of the number of HRT users, guaranteeing lasting well-being in menopause” to “live well tomorrow too”.

As the president and CEO of Organon Italia, Alper Alptekin, states: “With the arrival of Tsec in our product portfolio we are really pleased to offer a new opportunity to many women in Italy, to be able to choose to live with more serenity and in full health. such an important period of their life as menopause. Through the value proposition of our product portfolio, and therapeutic innovation to effectively respond to the many unmet female health needs, as well as through education and empowerment – he concludes – we work to ensure that every woman, with the own gynecologist, can always choose the best for herself and what is most suitable for her health”.