Millions of people around the world suffer from migraines that disrupt their lives, and accompany them for at least 15 days in a single month, which makes their living less difficult.

But British scientists were able to invent a new drug that can be taken by injection into the thigh or abdomen, as those suffering from migraines can get rid of this disease that accompanies them throughout their years of life.

The preventive treatment called “freemanizumab” is very effective in reducing the number of days in which a person has a migraine by half, and it enables those suffering from this problem to respond to pain relievers such as ibuprofen. According to what Sky News reported.

The newspaper “Daily Mail” British “that the drug Freemanizumab, is one of several new drugs became available recently in the United Kingdom for the treatment of chronic migraine.

A migraine patient can be injected monthly into the stomach or thigh, and the chemical in the drug prevents the release of the “peptide” associated with the calcitonin gene that is released into the brain.

Jennifer Farrington, 42, who has suffered from migraines for nearly 3 decades, says that the disease was dominating her entire life, to the point that her general practitioner advised her to go on sick leave for 9 months.

However, 3 months ago Farrington’s life changed completely, when the doctor offered her the opportunity to try a monthly injection of a preventative treatment called frimanizumab. “I now feel like I’ve got my life back,” Farrington said.

And the drug made a big difference for Farrington, who had previously had to stay in bed for several days in a row with severe pain, nausea and vomiting, due to her chronic migraine.