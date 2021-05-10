Something that some of you may not know is that during May 9 the official day of Goku is celebrated, because in Japanese the numbers five and nine sound together similar to the name of the protagonist. Taking advantage of this event, Toei Animation has announced that a new Dragon Ball Super movie is coming in 2022.

According to Toei, the movie will not be a sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the last film in the saga released in theaters and which set a box office record. However, like this one, it will be set in the timeline of Dragon Ball: Super, the sequel to Dragon Ball Z that was released in 2015, nineteen years after the last chapter of the Dragon Ball Z anime.

Toei regards this new movie as “A Dragon Ball movie like no other in history.” One of their main reasons for considering this is that, according to what they say, Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, would be collaborating closely with this new film both in the story, and in the art and even providing script lines.

However, despite all the information that Toei has hinted at to the fans, they have decided to keep the theme of the story a secret, so in the absence of receiving more specific information, all we can do is speculate. The biggest clue has been provided by Akira Toriyama himself, who has commented that the film will include “an unexpected character.”

Hopefully this news has been a joy to all Dragon Ball fans. We look forward to hearing more about this movie.