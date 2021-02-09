Obsidian is preparing the The Outer Worlds second DLC, Murder on Eridanos, and it’s closer than you know. As part of Take-Two’s earnings report, the company noted that it expects the DLC to launch in this fiscal year, which ends on March 31. The company did not elaborate on when to expect the DLC, or further details of the game. But with less than two months to go before launch, we should expect to hear more about this soon.
Peril on Gorgon can be purchased on its own or with the Expansion Pass, which will include Murder on Eridanos. The Outer Worlds is included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but the DLC is sold separately. Although Game Pass subscribers get a small discount on DLC that could be what is missing for you to decide to buy the season pass.
A new DLC for The Outer Worlds will be released at the end of March.
Murder on Eridanos is the second DLC for The Outer Worlds, and is part of the expansion pass that also includes the already launched Peril on Gorgon. Given the name, it sounds like you’re a gumshoe investigating a murder, which would fit in with the classic Outer Worlds pulp style. Peril on Gorgon raised the level cap to 33 and added new perks, defects, science weapons, and armor sets. It also added a new environment, the asteroid Gorgon.
You needed to have finished Radio Free Monarch to start the new mission, but Obsidian recommended that you start with your character around level 25. The assassination on Eridanos can raise the level cap even further. And bring new elements to the game. But we will still have to wait to find out what The Obsidian has prepared for us with its new The Outer Worlds DLC.
