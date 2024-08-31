In chapter 14 of the manga ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, Boruto manages to escape from an imminent attack Swearbut is stopped by Konohamaru. Despite being seriously injured by the powerful attack of the leader of the divine trees, the protagonist is arrested and his captors seek to obtain information without causing him harm. The next chapter promises to reveal the protagonist’s fate and whether he will manage to emerge unscathed from this compromising situation.

On the other hand, Jura spared Boruto’s life after Mamushi appeared, who revealed the existence of a mysterious collaborator. Faced with this, the supreme divine tree put his decision on hold and returned to his lair to keep Hidari’s spiked soul safe. Likewise, a new enemy is about to be born.

When is ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 14 coming out?

He chapter 14 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ will be released on Friday, September 20, 2024. This sequel to ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ has been published monthly in the Japanese magazine V Jump since its official debut in August 2023.

It was revealed that Koji Kashin is Boruto’s ally who is now in Jura’s sights. Photo: Manga Plus

Although the publication schedule of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ It’s not strictly fixed, new episodes usually come out once a month, usually between the second half and the last week of each month. So fans can look forward to a new action-packed installment roughly every four weeks.

What time does ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ episode 14 premiere?

‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 14 will be available in the United States starting at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time) and 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). For fans in Latin America or Spain who don’t want to miss the new manga release, here is a detailed guide with the release schedule in various countries:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 9.00 am

9.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 10.00 am

10.00 am Chile, Venezuela, Dominican Republic: 11.00 am

11.00 am Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Spain: 5.00 pm

Where to read chapter 14 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ ONLINE?

‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex 14’ will be available on Manga Plus, Shueisha’s official platform for reading manga. This service, accessible worldwide except in Japan, China and South Korea, allows access to all Shōnen Jump publications, as well as the magazines Jump Square, Young Jump, V Jump and the digital edition of Jump+.

While badly injured, Boruto was arrested by Konohamaru. Photo: Manga Plus

Furthermore, Manga Plus not only offers ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, but also has a wide variety of other manga in various languages. This popular title is available globally in Spanish, English, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian and Thai, thanks to the translations provided by the platform.

How to read ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ on Manga Plus?

Manga Plus It is the official portal where you can read the chapter 14 of ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’. To access the latest manga content, You can do it through their website or through its app, available for iOS and Android. It is important to mention that the app download is completely free, so you won’t have to spend money to read your favorite manga.

However, Manga Plus It has one limitation: if you want to access some older chapters, you will need to subscribe to one of the platform’s plans. Although this subscription is mandatory for certain content, it is not necessary for all manga.

Summary: Premiere of the manga ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’, chapter 14