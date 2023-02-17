Scientists have identified a type of sexual pheromones that play a role in the reproduction of the “tsetse” fly, in a discovery that could help combat this insect that transmits deadly diseases in sub-Saharan Africa.

John Carlson, a professor of biology at Yale University, who co-authored the study published Thursday in the journal Science, told AFP that this discovery could be “used to improve the effectiveness of traps designed to capture tsetse flies.” That tests in this regard will be conducted in Kenya.

What is sleeping sickness?

Tsetse flies, found only in sub-Saharan Africa, transmit human African trypanosomiasis, commonly known as sleeping sickness, a disease of humans and livestock (nagana).

These flies pose a threat to millions of people in dozens of countries, and cause the death of about three million heads of livestock every year, according to an article published by “Science” in conjunction with and commenting on the study.

There have been concerns about the expansion of the geographical area for the presence of these flies due to climate change, according to the study.

Although research has been conducted for more than a century on tsetse flies, their chemical communication is still shrouded in mystery, and scientists have never been able to identify their volatile pheromones.