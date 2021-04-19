Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Tottenham joined the stations of disappointment for the new Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, after the English club’s decision to dismiss him today, amid a question after his repeated failure in recent years, will this decision spell the end of “Special One” in European stadiums, after it turned into a “problem” and the solution is no longer. Quick ideal for some clubs.

The English club Tottenham announced the exemption of its Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, from his duties, after the results and performance of the team under his leadership declined, contrary to the hopes that were expected of him. Until 2023, Tottenham made the decision after the coach lost the locker room and recently publicly criticized the players.

Mourinho did not know stability in recent years, as he left Chelsea in 2015, after the team retreated under his leadership, and he also left Manchester United in 2018 after long quarrels with the club’s management, which in recent years has been the practice of engaging in individual battles against players In his team, the last of them is Frenchman Paul Pogba in Manchester United and English Dele Alli in Tottenham.

Mourinho opened fire on his players after leaving the European League competition against Dynamo Zagreb recently, considering that they lacked the desire to win, and were not present in the match, and he also defended himself in light of Tottenham’s repeated squandering of points after his score, after he was specialized in ending things previously, and he said I’m still the same coach but the players are different. Reports indicate that Mourinho has become unwanted from the big European clubs, in light of his decline in performance and his ability to extract the best of the players, as he did in previous stages of his career amid ambiguity about his career in the coming years.