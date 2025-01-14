Cel BioPrint is very simple to use: the special tape is applied to the cheeks, peeled off and immersed in the supplied liquid. The sample is then placed in a cartridge and inserted into the device. The results will then be analyzed by taking a photograph of the face and filling out a short questionnaire. In a couple of minutes, an analysis will be displayed that includes biological age of the skin, along with tips to delay the signs of aging. Additionally, Cell BioPrint predicts the reaction of certain ingredients such as retinol; finally, suggests steps to move from reactive to proactive care.

This is what the test deployed by Cell Bioprint will look like. It will clarify all types of doubts about the skin’s response to an ingredient, the biological age of the dermis and care to avoid exposing it to spots and imperfections. Courtesy: L’Oréal

Trial and error skin care

According to a report by AITEX, the reference center for innovation, research and technological development in Spain and Europe, Europeans use an average of seven cosmetic and personal care products daily, and almost thirteen a week. The figure not only highlights the great power of the beauty industry, which is expected to reach $125 billion worldwide, but also the interest of individuals who continually seek more information and effective products for their skin. According to a survey cited by L’Oréal Group in its statement and carried out on 2,000 users in the United States, almost 80% said they used “trial and error” to determine what worked for them, and one person said they tried seven different cleansers before finding one that worked for them.

“L’Oréal is committed to meeting the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. We offer each and every person the best in terms of quality, effectiveness, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating the beauty in its infinite plurality,” the statement reads. Cell BioPrint is planned to be introduced on a trial basis in Asia in the second half of 2025, there are no dates set yet for other parts of the world.

Article originally published in WIRED Japan. Adapted by Alondra Flores.