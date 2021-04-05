Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The “year of fiftieth” is officially launched in the UAE today, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, with initiatives, events and celebrations that last for a whole year, reflecting the full preparation for the next phase of the UAE’s development process, by harnessing efforts, exerting energies, enhancing productivity and doubling work and achievement, to continue moving in The approach of excellence and continuing to ascend the global leadership indicators, explore the available opportunities, focus on future sectors, anticipate its opportunities, deal with its challenges and prepare well for it, armed with science, knowledge and modern technology.

The activities of the “Year of 50” are launched from the main pillars that represent in a festive spirit that includes everyone who considers the UAE to be his homeland, with inviting the people of the nation to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past with pride and pride in our founding fathers, and to inspire young people to develop their perceptions about their aspirations for the next fifty years, and to support them to achieve Qualitative national achievements that enhance the process of progress and prosperity, in addition to supporting long-term initiatives and influential policies to enable the people of the state and residents to play their role.

The UAE Centennial 2071 is a living document that aims to make the UAE the best country in the world. It is based on four main axes that include, first: a future-oriented government: a government that is led or managed consciously, according to a long-term vision that seeks to achieve social welfare. It provides positive messages to the world, following the adoption of the best experiences and practices stemming from a national strategy to enhance the soft power of the state, ensuring the presence of new and diverse sources of sustainable government revenue and financial and investment capabilities away from oil, and developing a mechanism to monitor changes occurring in various sectors.

As for the second axis, it focuses on education for the future, and this is done by enhancing the level of teaching advanced science and technology, especially in the fields of space, engineering, innovation, medical and health sciences, and consolidating moral values ​​and positive trends, and those that raise the level of professionalism and professionalism in educational institutions, and the formation of open minds Experiences of developed countries, setting up mechanisms to explore the individual talents of students from the early stages of schooling, and focusing on enabling schools to be an incubator environment in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, and transforming educational institutions in the country into global research centers.

While the third axis focuses on a diversified knowledge economy, there is an ambition to be an economy that can compete with the best economies in the world, and this is done through the application of several mechanisms, including: raising the level of productivity in the national economy, supporting national companies to reach the world, and investing in research and development. In promising sectors, focusing on those that depend on innovation, leadership and advanced industries, developing a national economic and industrial strategy that foresees the future, placing the UAE among the important economies in the world, educating and developing a generation of Emirati inventors and scientists, supporting their contribution to the development of science and technology, and coordination and integration with countries In this regard, improving the professional level of Emiratis, providing them with a new work culture, encouraging the export of advanced national products and services to various parts of the world through specialized and intensive programs, and supporting and encouraging the increase in the models of leading Emirati companies. The fourth axis is a more cohesive society, and this is achieved By consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, cohesion, humility, respect and loyalty to the homeland in all parts of society, as well as empowering youth and women, and making happiness and positivity a A way of life, providing high quality in the fields of health and sports, employing all human energies in the way of solidarity and cooperation, forming families aware of the requirements of the next stage, and developing programs that make future generations able to set a good example of the UAE abroad, and the most important thing is to increase the level of Emiratis ’engagement around Their home.