Sinaloa will continue with its winemaking tradition to produce the agave distillate that made it famous more than 100 years ago. It will become a reality thanks to the fact that a few months ago the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property obtained the “mezcal” denomination of origin.

With the denomination of origin, four municipalities in the south of the state will benefit, San Ignacio, Rosario, Concordia and Mazatlán, with this the famous vinatas will be revived, exports of agave distillate will increase and jobs will be generated in that region of Sinaloa. In Sinaloa there is evidence of the production of mezcal since 1850 and currently there are more than 2 thousand hectares planted for a capacity of more than 5 thousand hectares.

In this long road to obtain the appellation of origin for mezcal, the Osunas have been an important part, their vinatas are among those with the greatest tradition and experience in that area, it is an entire industry that will give growth and development to this important area of ​​the state.

The new development that the new mezcal industry will bring to the south will benefit agave producers, service providers, the population of that region and those who are included in the value chain of this crop.

What challenges and opportunities will come in the coming years for this rebirth of the agave and mezcal industry in Sinaloa?

There are several scenarios of opportunities, among them, a better price per kilogram, marketing of the product where everyone wins, a product verified and authorized by the competent authority, generation of more jobs, the industrialization of an important sector for the economy, strategies of marketing and sales and tourism related to the new sector.

It is worth mentioning that the cultivation of agave is seasonal and the use of water is minimal, maintenance and weed control and fertilization are required in the evolution of the plant.

In the southern zone of Sinaloa, the climatic and soil conditions for the production of blue agave are given.

The advantages of Sinaloa in obtaining the denomination of origin are that it promotes the organization of the productive sector, facilitates the access of producers to national and international markets, provides a legal framework for the defense and protection of the product against imitators in the country, generates conditions for improve the promotion and supply of the protected product, guarantees the consumer the characteristics and the constant level of quality and certified producers authorized to use the appellation of origin will be able to access more competitive prices.

With these types of new industries that will become a reality again, Sinaloa will have the opportunity to advance in an economy that develops the towns and communities that they sorely need.

It is an important step for the development of these four municipalities, it is to consolidate one more step for the south-south, at the end of the next 10 years we will see, if the governments do not stop investing in the development and infrastructure of the Santa María dam, a region that will begin a new era of growth.

There is no doubt that the next step in our economy, essentially primary and in the countryside, is industrial and tourist consolidation. We have everything to do it, agriculture, livestock, fishing and aquaculture, it is to go to the meeting to process our products industrially, add them value and increase profits and disperse among those most in need.

Sinaloa has enormous potential, let us attend to the development and employment needs of the communities, syndicates and ranches, let us promote and make a better standard of living a reality for thousands of

Sinaloans. A new development for the south of the state