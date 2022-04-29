Dubai (Etihad) flydubai will start its flights to the city of Izmir in Turkey, starting from June 26, with three flights per week. Flights to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) will operate from Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. With the start of flights to Izmir, flydubai’s network in Turkey will grow to four destinations including Ankara (ESB), Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW) and Istanbul Airport (IST). flydubai will also operate its summer seasonal flights to Bodrum (BJV) and Trabzon (TZX), starting from June 23 to provide various options for travelers this summer.