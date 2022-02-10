The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country will be affected, starting next Saturday, by a shallow air depression from the east and an upper air depression from the north accompanied by a cold air mass in the upper air layers, which will continue until next Wednesday.

The center expected that the weather during this period will be partly cloudy, gradually becoming cloudy over some northern, eastern and coastal areas and on the sea, with a chance of light and medium rain at times, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.

He stated that the winds will be moderate to brisk, with speed and strong at times, especially on the sea, and they will be laden with dust and raise dust, which will lead to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility, pointing out that the sea will become turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman, provided that the amount of clouds will decrease over the country. Starting next Monday afternoon.



