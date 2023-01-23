The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country will be affected, from today, until next Friday, by the passage of a surface depression from the southwest, with an upper depression from the north, accompanied by an air current from the west, and a cold and moist air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

He pointed out that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rain, as the depression deepens in the upper layers of the atmosphere gradually, while the amount of clouds will increase tomorrow, Tuesday, and will be interspersed with some cumulus clouds, with rain of varying intensity falling on separate areas of the country at intervals. Pointing out that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed, sometimes brisk and strong with cumulus clouds, causing dust and dirt that may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, while the sea is sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman with cumulus clouds.