According to the “Defense News” website, which specializes in military affairs, the update, which is known as the “third update”, includes the introduction of new hardware and software on the “F-35” fighter, which will be a year later than scheduled.

The “Third Modernization” project seeks to improve the fighter’s display screens, as well as its computer memory and processing power.

The upgrade will not go into effect until April 2024, said General Michael Schmidt, who is in charge of the development program, during a congressional hearing of the Armed Services Subcommittee.

The head of the Subcommittee on Land Forces and Tactical Air Forces, Rob Whitman, said that the first date was in April 2023, that is, this month.

And the representative of the Republican Party expressed his anger about the delay in this program.

He said that the current program for the “F-35” fighter, in order to bring it to full combat capability with the third round of modernization, will be in 2072-2028, considering the matter unacceptable by any measure.

He added that the program, which received an estimated budget of $700 million, must do better.

The new update paves the way for another update known as “block 4”, which will include new sensors, the ability to carry accurate and long-term weapons, and the introduction of advanced electronic warfare tools to the fighter, among others.