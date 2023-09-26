Warning: the content of this note may offend some people.

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive progresses – with limited progress and no decisive changes – the number of amputees in the country continues to skyrocket.

In the first half of this year alone there were 15,000 new amputees, according to the Ministry of Health in Kyiv, although it did not reveal how many are soldiers.

Authorities are careful about releasing such data, but it is likely that the vast majority of victims are military.

Ukraine has had more amputees in six months than Britain had in the six years of World War II, when 12,000 of its military men and women lost limbs.

And there may be many more amputees to come in Europe’s latest war. Ukraine is the most mined country in the world, according to the country’s former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Russia’s war is creating an army of amputees here, a conveyor belt of broken bodies.

We met with some of them at a rehabilitation clinic in the capital, Kyiv, and at a hospital in southeastern Ukraine.

Alina Smolenska’s only thought when her husband Andrii was injured was to approach his bed. “I just wanted to be with him, touch him, tell him he’s not alone,” she says. “In situations like this, when a person needs support, I touch their hand.”

But when the young woman found her husband in the hospital that was impossible.

“I saw that Andrii had no hands, so I just touched his leg and started talking to him,” he says.

“I told him, ‘We’re a family. Don’t worry. Of course, there will be some hard times, but we’re together.'”

Hours earlier, Andrii Smolenskyi had commanded a small reconnaissance unit on Ukraine’s southern front.

Andrii had not thought about being a soldier, but when the war began he quickly volunteered to fight.

The 27-year-old was emerging from a trench when an explosion violently shook the earth and sky. His next memory is waking up in the hospital.

“Everything felt like a dream,” he says, “everything was very dark.”

He slowly realized that he couldn’t move his hands and that something was in his eyes, covering them.

Andrii lost his sight, most of his hearing and both arms: one was amputated above the elbow and the other a little below. Pieces of shrapnel were embedded deep under his skin. His face had to be reconstructed.

Four months later we met at a clinic in Kyiv where he is undergoing rehabilitation, along with other war veterans.

Andrii is tall and thin, with a good mood and a slightly hoarse voice. His last surgery was to remove a breathing tube from his neck.

Alina is sitting next to him, in his hospital bed, with her head resting on her husband’s shoulder and her hand resting on his knee. Her words and her laughter often mix. She’s also 27 years old: she’s petite, blonde, and a bastion of strength.

“My wife is incredible,” says Andrii. “She is my hero, with me 100%.”

Alina has supported him through his injuries and his battle to adapt, during his 20 operations (there will be more) and his physiotherapy sessions. When he is thirsty, she gently brings a straw to her lips. Now he sees the world through the eyes of his partner.

Andrii is “grateful to God” that he escaped any brain injury. His nom de guerre in the army was “the apostle” and he believes his survival was miraculous.

“Psychologically it was difficult to overcome that, but when I accepted my new body, I would say I felt good,” he says. “Challenge accepted.”

Doctors expected him to remain in a coma for three days after the injury. But just a day later she was already conscious. Alina says that her husband is “stubborn, in the good sense of the word.”

When they met one summer afternoon in 2018, she fell in love from the beginning. “I realized that she was an exceptional person,” she relates, “extremely intelligent and thoughtful.”

They shared a love of the outdoors and hiking in the Carpathian Mountains. This month they got married four years ago. And adversity has brought them even closer.

“I think in the last three months I started to love him even more,” Alina says, laughing, “because he gave me a lot of motivation, a lot of inspiration.”

The couple wants to show that life goes on after life-changing injuries. “We will do everything possible to face it,” says Alina, “and by our example we will show everyone that anything is possible.”

Andrii was an unusual soldier. Before the war he worked as a financial consultant and was a self-confessed nerd, who liked to sing in church and talk about philosophy.

But the young man volunteered shortly after the Russian invasion in February 2022. For him it was a battle between good and evil, “a war of values.”

Now his battle is in the gym, where he trains two hours a day to regain strength and improve balance. He also took on a new mission: to help those who come after him.

“Ukraine has never had such a large number of amputees and people blinded by war,” he says.

“Our medical system is unprepared in some ways. Some war veterans come in with really complex cases.”

And Ukraine’s legion of amputees is growing, mine after mine and projectile after projectile.

Far from Kyiv, closer to the front line in the southeast of the country, we see some of the most recent victims in a hospital.

As night fell, ambulances began to arrive carrying Ukraine’s young generation.

One soldier arrived wrapped in a gold foil blanket to prevent hypothermia. Another has a bandaged stump instead of a leg. The amputation was hastily performed near the battlefield to save his life.

Hospital staff write a number on the upper part of each victim’s body. There is no chaos or shouting.

The doctors and nurses here know the procedure well. Since the war began they have treated nearly 20,000 wounded soldiers… and the number continues to grow.

“This is our war front,” says Dr. Oksana, an anesthesiologist.

“We are doing what we must do. These are our men, our husbands, fathers, brothers and sons.”

In the intensive care unit we meet Oleksii, his military ID badge still hanging around his neck. He is 38 years old and the father of a teenager. Just a few days before he lost both legs.

“I remember going into a trench and I think there was a trip wire,” he says. “I stepped on it. I remember a big explosion and my friends trying to get me out of there.”

The hospital director, Dr. Serhii, is a fatherly figure. He holds her hand and tells her that he is a hero.

“We will do everything possible so that you can get prosthetics quickly and get out of here running,” he tells Oleksii.

I ask Dr. Serhii if he ever feels overwhelmed by the avalanche of maimed soldiers.

“As a general rule, I get that feeling every night,” he tells me.

“When you see all this pain, all the wounded who arrive at the hospital… During the war we have seen more than 2,000 soldiers like Oleksii,” he adds.

Back in kyiv, Andrii and Alina save their darkest moments for when they are alone.

Andrii continues to fight, surprising the doctors, who did not believe he could walk with a cane because he could not hold it. But the young man found a way to do it by tightening the rope at the top of the stick between his teeth.

His voice is getting louder. She hopes to sing in church again and return to the mountains with Alina.

She dreams that some new technology will restore her husband’s sight in the future. “I also hope to have some children,” she says, laughing, “and that we have a house in a peaceful Ukraine.”

Alina is trying to get treatment abroad, possibly in the United States, where specialists have more experience with complex needs like her husband’s.

Andrii remains silent when asked what is the most difficult thing now.

It’s not the wounds, he says, but that he didn’t manage to finish what he started and win the war.

Outside the clinic, some of the other convalescent soldiers gather to smoke and share stories from the trenches. They have all lost legs. Their wheelchairs form a sunlit semicircle.

One says the government is hiding the true number of amputees. He asks us not to use his name.

“They are at least triple what they say,” he insists.

“They want to hide us. They don’t want people to know how many we really are. They are worried that others won’t want to join the army and fight.”

The soldier says that he still receives a small salary from the army. “Enough for eight packs of cigarettes,” he says with a bitter laugh.

How long will Ukraine be able to endure these losses and continue fighting? And how well will the growing ranks of amputees be able to reenter civilian life?

These are difficult questions to answer as a second winter of war approaches.

“We are definitely not prepared as a country for a large number of people with disabilities on the streets,” says Olga Rudneva, executive director of the “Superhumans” rehabilitation center.

“People will need to learn to interact with them. It will take years.”

Their new state-of-the-art facility, in the relative safety of western Ukraine, provides prosthetic limbs for soldiers and civilians free of charge.

Olga wants amputees to be visible and for there to be a new definition of beauty in Ukraine.

“This is our new normal,” he says. “They lost their limbs fighting for Ukraine and for our freedom.”

Additional reporting by Wietske Burema and Natalka Sosnytska

