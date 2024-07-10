A Defender 130 Outbound specially equipped to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the founding of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. Defender has been a partner to the renowned humanitarian organisation for the past 70 years, and the new vehicle will serve as a vehicle for intervention and as a platform for connected technology, acting as a mobile satellite station to maintain communications in disaster areas. It will provide continuous connection nationwide, ensuring that the Italian Red Cross’s mobilisation is never compromised by cellular network disruptions, a common problem during climate-related hydrogeological disasters.

Satellite technology

The pioneering project involves the use of the satellite technology through a satellite dish mounted on the roof of the vehicle. Satellite technology is already used in the static emergency units of the Italian Red Cross, but will be used for the first time on a mobile unit through the Defender 130 Outbound.

Suspension for the roughest terrain

The Defender 130 Outbound offers off-road capability thanks to its electronic air suspension that allows for up to 430 mm of wheel travel and a wading capacity of up to 900 mm. The vehicle will also be equipped with a winch and tow bar, allowing the car’s 3,000 kg towing capacity to be fully exploited.

Additional electrical system

The additional equipment installed by the Italian Red Cross includes an additional 230V electrical system with inverter and dedicated charger, water rescue equipment and first aid kits and assistance for rescued people.