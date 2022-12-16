THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, December 16, 2022, 02:42



The new royal decree on the plastic packaging of fruits and vegetables prepared by the Ministry for Ecological Transition has set off all the alarm bells in the regional agricultural sector, especially among fruit and vegetable producers, who foresee “a drop in consumption” and “increased costs” if the rule is approved in the terms known up to now.

The Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of the Region of Murcia (Fecoam) yesterday urged the Ministry to modify the royal decree, preferably the measure that eliminates any type of container for quantities of less than 1.5 kilograms, which, in their opinion, “will harm consumption of these products. Fecoam has also asked the regional government for its support on this issue.

Agricultural cooperatives mainly complain about the obligation to present whole fresh fruit and vegetables in bulk, except those packaged in batches of 1.5 kilos or more.

The agricultural cooperatives assure that “it will reduce the guarantee of food security and increase food waste”



“This prohibition no longer refers only to plastic containers, as in the first version of the document, but to any container, which currently does not correspond to what is stipulated by the European Union or by any other country,” they point out. agricultural cooperatives.

In this sense, they recall that the Court of Administrative Justice of France has annulled a similar decree in the neighboring country, obliged to draw up an adequate list of products considered exceptional due to risk of deterioration.

«We consider this regulation very harmful for our sector, discriminatory against fruit and vegetables, as well as inconsistent with other agricultural policies, since, among other things, it will harm the possibilities of correctly informing the consumer and differentiating our products in the market; it will curb the consumption of these products; it will subtract guarantees of food safety and increase food waste”, says Fecoam.

“disproportionate”



“Fruit and vegetable containers add value and convenience to the consumer, preventing food spoilage and informing the buyer, among many other advantages,” add the agricultural cooperatives, which warn that the elimination of packaging below 1.5 kilos “would be detrimental when choosing fruit and vegetable products, thereby reducing their consumption.”

They highlight “the enormous effort and investment” made by agri-food cooperatives to minimize the environmental footprint of their activity, with a preference for the use of more sustainable materials and tending towards a model of circular use of packaging, for which they consider this limitation as “disproportionate”.

They also stress that this measure is added to the general increase in costs and the imposition of other requirements related to waste reduction, such as the special tax on non-reusable plastic containers, which, in their opinion, “will mean a further increase in the effective costs of production and that will affect the entire chain”.