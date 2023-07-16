At least 37 people have been killed in South Korea after torrential rains led to floods and landslides, according to a new toll announced by the authorities, today, Sunday, as rescue workers continue their efforts to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel.

And South Korea witnessed, in the summer rainy season, heavy rains in the last four days, which led to torrential rains and landslide accidents over large areas, as well as the flooding of a large dam.

The South Korean Ministry of Interior stated that at least 37 people were killed and nine others were missing, most of them in landslides, were swept away by torrential rains, or fell into a tank whose waters overflowed.

Medics are trying to reach more than a dozen cars trapped in a 430-meter-long underground tunnel in Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province, according to the Interior Ministry.

Rescue workers are trying to drain the tunnel to reach the victims, but the water still appears to be too deep to hamper search efforts.

The torrents swept through the tunnel very quickly, which prevented people from escaping, according to the “Yonhap” news agency.

Five people were rescued from a bus in the tunnel on Saturday, and nine bodies have been recovered from the site so far, while divers are working at the site to reach more people, according to the Interior Ministry.

South Korean President Yoon Sok-yul, who is currently on a trip abroad, held an emergency meeting with his aides to discuss the government’s move in the face of bad weather and floods, his office announced.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Han Duk-su ordered the mobilization of all available resources to limit the number of casualties as much as possible.

Last year, the country also experienced torrential rains and floods that killed 11 people. At the time, the government said that the rains in 2022 were the heaviest since weather data began being recorded in the capital, Seoul, 115 years ago, and attributed the extreme conditions to climate change.